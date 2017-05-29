Waterford Man Killed As Pickup Rolls Into Clinton River

WATERFORD (WWJ) — A crash early Monday morning left one man dead in Waterford Township.
Waterford authorities responded around 1 a.m. to a report of a GMC Sierra pickup truck that lost control on Hatchery Rd. coming out of a curve west of Edmore Rd.
The truck hit a solar-powered construction board and a fence line before splashing into the Clinton River and rolling upside down, trapping the two occupants.
The 22-year-old passenger from Waterford was rescued and is okay. The 20-year-old driver from Milford was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Investigators are now trying to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.