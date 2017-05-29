Have You Seen Brinkley? Service Dog Goes Missing

May 29, 2017 5:02 PM
thumbnail 20170426 101614 Have You Seen Brinkley? Service Dog Goes Missing

Brinkley (photo: Leader Dogs For The Blind)

ALMONT, Mich. (WWJ) — Leader Dogs For The Blind is hoping someone has seen a missing service dog named Brinkley so they can return her to her owner.

The yellow lab ran away from her owner’s yard in Almont on Saturday when she was scared by a loud noise. She was last seen near 29 mile and Van Dyke Rd.

Tony Vendetti with Leader Dogs For The Blind says Brinkley is micro-chipped and anyone at a veterinarian clinic or animal shelter can identify her and return her to her owner.

“She’s probably about 15 months old..and she is — I’m going to guess —  she’s about 65 pounds,” Vendetti said. “[She’s] very friendly, but very scared right now.”

Vendetti said the yellow lab is wearing leader dog identification tags as well.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch