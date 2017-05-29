Have You Seen Brinkley? Service Dog Goes Missing

ALMONT, Mich. (WWJ) — Leader Dogs For The Blind is hoping someone has seen a missing service dog named Brinkley so they can return her to her owner.
The yellow lab ran away from her owner’s yard in Almont on Saturday when she was scared by a loud noise. She was last seen near 29 mile and Van Dyke Rd.
Tony Vendetti with Leader Dogs For The Blind says Brinkley is micro-chipped and anyone at a veterinarian clinic or animal shelter can identify her and return her to her owner.
“She’s probably about 15 months old..and she is — I’m going to guess — she’s about 65 pounds,” Vendetti said. “[She’s] very friendly, but very scared right now.”
Vendetti said the yellow lab is wearing leader dog identification tags as well.