1 Woman Killed In Accident After Car Slams Into Fire Truck

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – A woman has died, and a man has been critically injured, when the small SUV they were in, rear-ended a Ypsilanti Fire Department fire truck; a third person in the passenger vehicle was not injured.

The accident happened along west bound I-94 by the Willow Run Airport Tuesday morning.

The fire truck was on the scene of a separate rollover accident at the time it was struck by the SUV.

No firefighters were hurt.

Ypsi Fire Chief Max Anthouard says State Police are still investigating — “but as far as the fire department, I asked the officer in charge and everything was right … I don’t see any issue with something they did or did not do right.”

“We just borrowed a truck from Ypsilanti Township — we actually didn’t have any more trucks available,” said Anthouard.

Anthouard says the struck fire truck was idling with emergency lights flashing.

Police have not released the names of any of the victims.

The Chief says the City fire truck is out of commission; in the meantime the Township Fire Department is lending one of its fire rigs to the City Fire Department.

The accidents had the freeway closed for awhile; it has since re-opened.