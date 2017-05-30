5 Summer Energy Tips That Will Boost Your Bottom Line

Saving energy doesn’t have to mean foregoing comfort. Believe it or not, it’s possible to save on your electric bill without sacrificing the comfort that you and your employees need to keep business running smoothly when it gets warm out. Simple changes can go a long way when it comes to reducing energy costs.

Install Shades Or Film

The hot summer sun shining through windows can increase the temperature of a room or office quickly, causing the air conditioning to turn on. Shades or film on windows will help to filter the sunlight and slow down the heating process that occurs when sunlight is shining directly into a window. Pay particular attention to west-facing and south-facing windows, where more sunlight enters and can increase the overall temperature of your office.

Use Sunlight For Lighting

Office lights can be turned off during the day when there is ample sunlight. Most people prefer to work in natural light, and turning off the office lights is an easy way to save energy. If you need a little more control, use dimming ballasts and sensors for a more customizable way to reduce the amount of electric light used when daylight is present.

Change HVAC Filters Frequently

Clean filters mean the HVAC system is running as efficiently as possible. Air filters get dirty quickly, and when the cool air is running through a dirty filter, the system is not running at its peak performance. Be sure to check filters monthly, especially during the summer. If the filter looks dirty after a month, change it. At a minimum, change the filter every three months. A dirty filter will slow down air flow and make the system work harder to keep you cool, wasting energy. Investing in HVAC filters is well worth the money in the overall energy savings costs.

Install Programmable Thermostats

Programmable thermostats are great for keeping the air conditioning at specific levels at specific times. The ability to program a thermostat becomes really important when the work day is over, and the thermostat can be adjusted so the air does not turn on as frequently as it does during the work day. The Department of Energy & Environment recommends, “in the summer, set your thermostat to 78 degrees when the work place is occupied, and 85 degrees or off after business hours. You can save up to 3 percent for each degree the thermostat is raised in the summer.”

Install Ceiling Fans

Ceiling fans can make a room or office feel cooler just by creating a slight movement of air. A ceiling fan can lessen your office’s reliance on air conditioning, saving money. Be sure to go with an ENERGY STAR®-certified model, which can be up to 65 perfect more efficient than traditional AC fans.

