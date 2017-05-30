CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Ariel Winter Wears Racy Bikini For Memorial Day Weekend [PHOTOS]

May 30, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Ariel Winter

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Anytime I watch “Modern Family” and see Alex Dunphy I think of this squeaky clean image that she doesn’t portray on her Instagram account.

Over the last few days, Ariel Winter was in Vancouver with her boyfriend wearing a tiny bikini and showing off some of her assets.

She captioned the first photo, “Had the best time in Vancouver with my babe, but also with amazing new friends. Super lucky 💘 Also… those wreck beach stairs though!!!!!!!!😵”

That photo was posted five days ago.

Winter then posted a series of photos with the caption, “Happy #MemorialDay 🌊”

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

According to the HuffingtonPost.com people were offended by these photos.

“What has that got to do with Memorial Day? Just an excuse to get half naked,” one person wrote after the photo was posted.

“You look good but this is really inappropriate. Memorial Day isn’t about you,” another added.

People will be offended day in and day out no matter what the situation is. Was it really necessary to be offended over these bikini posts?

