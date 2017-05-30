Child And Adult Reportedly Drown In Northville Pool

(WWJ) A toddler and adult have reportedly died after being pulled from a pool in Northville Tuesday afternoon.
The pair were taken to a nearby hospital after being found in an outdoor pool at an apartment complex on Woodland Glen Drive in Novi, at 8 Mile and Meadowbrook.
Details surrounding what happened are still being investigated.
FOX 2 Detroit reported a child’s tricycle was found at the bottom of the pool. There are reports the child was riding the tricycle around the pool and fell in, and the man who jumped in to rescue him also drowned.
Novi police are handling the case.