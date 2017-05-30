Driver Accused In Trooper’s Death Will Not Testify; Case May Head To Jury Soon

PONTIAC (CBSDetroit) – Charles Warren will not testify in his own defense as the case of a Michigan State Trooper’s death moves closer to a jury determining Warren’s fate.
Warren, of Waterford Township, is accused of reckless driving in the death of a MSP trooper Chad Wolf.
Investigators say Warren hit Wolf’s motorcycle nearly two years ago on Dixie Highway near I-75 and dragged the trooper four miles.
The defense for Warren called only one witness – Oakland County Sheriffs Deputy Micheal Richardson – who was at the scene.
Richardson told the court he did not tell Warren he was being recorded as he sat in the back of a squad car.
Jury deliberations could begin Tuesday afternoon. Warren faces 15 years in prison if convicted on the charges of reckless driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.