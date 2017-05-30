Hours After Tiger Woods Arrest, His Former Girlfriend Lindsey Vonn Posts Thong Shot On Instagram [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

By now you’ve likely heard that Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday morning near his home in Jupiter, Fla., on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods was linked to dating professional skier Lindsey Vonn roughly two years ago, and Vonn took to Facebook to announce that the pair were no longer dating according to the New York Post.

“Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship,” Vonn wrote on Facebook at the time. “I will always cherish the memories that we’ve created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart.”

On the heels of Woods being arrested, Vonn took to Instagram to show her 1 million followers she is doing just fine. Flaunting her backside in a red thong the caption says, “Thankful for great friends and fun adventures but keeping my eyes on the horizon. The future is bright.”

Thankful for great friends and fun adventures but keeping my eyes on the horizon. The future is bright. 🙏🏻 A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on May 29, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

This post may have been in the works before his arrest and maybe she had not heard the news about her former man, although I find that hard to believe — it was everywhere. Coincidentally she wanted to let everyone know she is living the life.

The post also said that Vonn was, “spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend, where she mingled with models Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow.” So maybe she had not heard the news.

Beautiful inside and out ❤️ A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on May 28, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Vonn has been known to show off her sexy side via her Instagram account.

Blue skies and tan lines✌🏻 A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Peace and quiet 🙏🏻 A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Apr 11, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

It's been an interesting year with a lot of ups and downs but I'm thankful for all of it! Excited for 2017 though, I think it's going to be amazing :) I hope everyone has a great night and please stay safe! 🎉#newyear #cantwait A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:32pm PST

Bummed I wasn't racing this weekend but my arm is getting better and I'm working as hard as I can. One small step at a time. Shocked I don't have a huge belly after eating so much turkey last night 🙈 #strongisthenewbeautiful A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Nov 26, 2016 at 12:19pm PST

Afternoon pool session! This is single leg step downs with a Thera band around my knees (3×20 each). Ready to ski tomorrow!! A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Sep 12, 2016 at 12:42pm PDT

Do you think this was a case of hitting Tiger while he was down or was this post just done without Vonn knowing the news?