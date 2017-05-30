Hours After Tiger Woods Arrest, His Former Girlfriend Lindsey Vonn Posts Thong Shot On Instagram [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
By now you’ve likely heard that Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday morning near his home in Jupiter, Fla., on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Woods was linked to dating professional skier Lindsey Vonn roughly two years ago, and Vonn took to Facebook to announce that the pair were no longer dating according to the New York Post.
“Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship,” Vonn wrote on Facebook at the time. “I will always cherish the memories that we’ve created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart.”
On the heels of Woods being arrested, Vonn took to Instagram to show her 1 million followers she is doing just fine. Flaunting her backside in a red thong the caption says, “Thankful for great friends and fun adventures but keeping my eyes on the horizon. The future is bright.”
This post may have been in the works before his arrest and maybe she had not heard the news about her former man, although I find that hard to believe — it was everywhere. Coincidentally she wanted to let everyone know she is living the life.
The post also said that Vonn was, “spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend, where she mingled with models Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow.” So maybe she had not heard the news.
Vonn has been known to show off her sexy side via her Instagram account.
Do you think this was a case of hitting Tiger while he was down or was this post just done without Vonn knowing the news?