Illinois Pays $250K To Settle Ex-Lineman’s Injury Claims

May 30, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Illinois, Simon Cvijanovic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois has agreed to pay a former football player $250,000 to settle injury claims that helped prompt wider scrutiny of athletics at the school

Simon Cvijanovic announced the settlement Monday on Twitter. A news release later from his lawyer, Bob Geimer, says the payment compensates for injuries and for medical costs Cvijanovic incurred as an Illini offensive lineman.

Cvijanovic in 2015 first raised allegations then-football coach Tim Beckman pressed him to play through injuries. Beckman was fired later that year.

The news release also cites Chancellor Robert Jones as saying he hopes the settlement lets Cvijanovic “focus on his future goals.” An athletics department spokesman confirmed the contents of the news release to The (Champaign) News-Gazette .
