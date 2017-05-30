Is Bob Seger Retiring? Singer Offers Hints

(WWJ) Detroit rocker Bob Seger is out with a new video teasing a final tour and possibly… retirement.
Could it be time for the legendary Detroit rocker to exit Main Street?
The video features Seger’s classic tune “Turn the Page” as a series of clips fro m the artist’s past performances flash by.
Finally the words “One last time” appear.
There’s no further information on the video or from Seger’s people. The clip says only “Rock n Roll Never Forgets … Stay Tuned.”
Seger is expected to play two shows in metro Detroit this summer — one at DTE Energy Music Theater and another at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Seger is 72 years old.