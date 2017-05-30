Is Your Pet Feeling Left Out Of The Camping Experience? That’s About To Change

May 30, 2017 8:16 AM
DETROIT (CBSDetroit) – Officials are planning to expand the options for pet lovers who want to bring along their favorite companions on camping trips.

Beginning in November, the state’s Department of Natural Resources will open some state park cabins and lodges to people traveling with dogs or cats.

They’ll be allowed in the pilot project sites this fall — including Harrisville State Park, Sleepy Hollow and Lime Island State Park. Additional fees apply when you’re taking your pooch to the pet-friendly sites and the are some common sense rules that need to be observed — like keeping your pet on a leash and make sure it’s not trying to tackle wildlife.

State officials will evaluate the project after one season.

You can find a full list of the participating parks here.

 

