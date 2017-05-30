Lions Sign Free Agents RB Matt Asiata And OL Connor Bozick

May 30, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: Connor Bozick, Detroit Lions, Matt Asiata

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agents RB Matt Asiata and G Connor Bozick. Contract terms were not disclosed.

In addition, the Lions announced today that they have waived FB Michael Burton and waived-injured LB Brandon Chubb.

Asiata (6-0, 219) comes to Detroit after spending his first five seasons (2012-16) with the Minnesota Vikings. He played in all 16 games (six starts) in 2016 and registered 402 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Asiata entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Vikings in 2012 out of Utah and has appeared in 74 career games (16 starts). In five seasons, he has totaled 1,259 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, along with 101 receptions for 722 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Bozick (6-5, 320) joins the Lions following a four-year career at Delaware (2013-16), where he was a two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection at both tackle and guard. He appeared in 46 games in his four years for the Blue Hens, including 24-consecutive starts to finish his career.

