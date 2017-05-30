Pavel Datsyuk: It’s Good The Red Wings Missed The Playoffs

By: Will Burchfield

Pavel Datsyuk left the Red Wings last year, but maybe not for good.

In a recent interview with Russian news outlet Championat, Dastyuk seemingly left the door open on a return to the only NHL team he ever played for.

“There’s no question I won’t look into any potential NHL deals but only with Detroit. But now I’m in SKA and I’m happy,” Datsyuk said, via Igor Eronko of Sport-Express.

Datsyuk spent the 2016-17 season playing for St. Petersburg SKA of the Kontinental Hockey League in his native Russia. The 38-year-old posted 12 goals and 34 points in 44 games.

Datsyuk also touched on the Red Wings’ 25-year playoff streak coming to an end. He suggested it will help relieve some of the pressure on the players.

“Quite truly I think…it’s good the Red Wings did not make the playoffs. Every year there were talks about making it or not. And it’s a great responsibility to make,” he said.

It was no coincidence that the Wings missed the playoffs in the first season after Datsyuk’s departure. But Datsyuk still thinks the organization is in good shape.

“Detroit did not (lose) its face without me. The face is there. But (the) team’s rebuilding, has a lot of young guys,” he said.