Police: National Threat In Scope Touches Schools, Business In Metro Detroit

May 30, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: bomb threat, Bomb Threat At Schools, Daybreak Spa, Woodhaven

DETROIT (CBSDetroit) – Two charter schools and a business in Michigan were the target of bomb threats that appear to have a national scope in reach.

Police received calls Tuesday regarding a threat made at Daybreak Salon and Spa in Woodhaven and at Mount Calvary Head Start on Chalmers and Mt. Zion Head Start on East McNichols both in Detroit.

“According to the FBI,” says Detroit police commander Elvin Barren, “this is a national threat – occurring across the country – it made its way to Detroit by way of two charter schools.”

According to police the threat came in via a fax machine — “stating to the property managers that the property is rigged with explosives and if they did not pay a $25,000 ransom … that both facilities would explode.”

Businesses within the West Allen Plaza were evacuated as bomb squads searched and secured the buildings.

About the same time in Detroit — the two schools were evacuated as police, bomb squads, Wayne State University police, and the FBI conducted the investigation and search of the buildings for explosives.

Police stated that no devices were found at any of the sites.

Authorities do have the name of a suspect but continue to investigate all circumstances surrounding the threat.

“It seems like the suspect is tied to as far away as Brazil,” said Barren.

No person or organization has paid the ransom but Barren says there does seem to be a pattern.

“It appears to be a template — one message hitting all facilities — whether it’s a church, a school or it’s a mall, they use the same template to garner up this response.”

In addition to the demand for money – the threat also warned recipients not to call police.

Police believe there could be similar threats waiting to be discovered in fax machines around the country and they are prepared to address any additional threats in a similar manner.

 

