CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Report: Pistons Open To Dealing First-Round Pick For ‘Win-Now Veteran’

May 30, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: NBA draft, Stan Van Gundy

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

The NBA Draft is next month and the Pistons own the No. 12 overall pick — but they might not use it.

Per ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Pistons could attempt to package their first-round selection in a trade for a player who can help them right now.

Stein’s report coincides with Stan Van Gundy’s comments last week that the Pistons are committed to winning in the present.

On the topic of tanking to stockpile high draft picks, Van Gundy said, “I think you keep building the best team you can build.”

The Pistons went 37-45 this season and finished in tenth place in the East. Van Gundy knows it’s important for the team to make changes.

“Would we like to make changes this summer? Absolutely? Is it a priority to be out trying to make changes? Absolutely, we need to make improvements. The part where I stop short of saying we’re committed to making changes is you need partners in those deals. We’re not under the cap so our way to make changes and get better is through trades, and you can’t do that unilaterally,” said the team’s president and head coach. “There’s not guys on our roster we’re just going to dump for nothing, so you gotta search for deals that make your team better. But it’s certainly a priority.”

Van Gundy also professed faith in the Pistons’ current core of players.

“I don’t think we need to change seven or eight guys, it could be a lot of different things. Again, I like our core of guys but I’m with you that we need to get better. We thought since the day I came in here that the primary way for us to get better in Detroit, with what had happened in the years before we got here, was going to be through trades and smart, lower-budget free agent acquisitions. I think overall we’ve done a pretty good job of that and that’s the way we have to continue to go,” he said. “But we’ve gotta find those deals.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch