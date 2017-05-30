CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Study Says One Round Of Golf Per Week ‘Very Good’ For Your Health

May 30, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Golf, Sports

Bryan Altman

Weekend warriors looking to hit the links and play some golf on Saturdays and Sundays this summer now have another good excuse for doing exactly that.

According to a new study conducted by Britain’s Macmillan Cancer Support, golf is very good for your health and is an excellent way to get your 10,000 steps in and burn calories.

Some players who find a round of golf to be nerve-wracking and full of club-throwing and obscenities may as though that statement doesn’t ring true, but research tells another story.

The study says that during a typical round of golf, players can walk somewhere between four to eight miles and register between 11,245 and 16,667 steps in the process.

Walking that distance over the course of a roughly four to five hour round — which likely also includes hilly terrain along with the physical act of swinging the club — can burn over 1,500 calories if you carry your own golf bag, according to the study.

While many other sports and physical activities allow you to burn more calories in a shorter period of time, golf being a more moderate activity results in less wear and tear on the body.

And most importantly, the 240 minutes of activity goes above the normal health recommendations issued by British health officials, meaning golf is essentially a sufficient workout.

Of course, none of these benefits really apply if you go the golf cart route and pack a cooler with a few Budweisers, but hey, to each his or her own.

[H/T: Golfweek.com]

