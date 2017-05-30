Tiger Woods Says Medication, Not Alcohol, Behind DUI Charge

JUPITER, FLA. (CBSDetroit) – Calling it an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medication, Tigers Woods attributing his arrest on a DUI charge to drugs and not alcohol.

Woods, 41, was arrested in Florida on Monday and held in the Palm Beach County jail for about four hours before being released on his own recognizance.

The 14-time major champion has been recovering from a back surgery over a month ago.

Woods released a statement Monday evening about his arrest:

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.

I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too.

I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.

I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”

Woods was arrested in Jupiter — the area where his flagship restaurant The Wood Jupiter is located.