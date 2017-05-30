Tigers Mascot PAWS To Deliver Personalized Majestic Jerseys For Fathers’ Day

DETROIT – Fathers’ Day only happens once a year; don’t miss out on a chance to show him he’s the Dad of the year with a special delivery. The Detroit Tigers mascot PAWS will deliver personalized Detroit Tigers jerseys to fathers on Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. within 30 miles of Comerica Park.
For $275, individuals can purchase an exclusive PAWS Fathers’ Day package that includes a personalized Majestic™ Cool Base Detroit Tigers home jersey, a Detroit Tigers hat and a personalized Fathers’ Day card all delivered by Detroit’s favorite mascot, PAWS.
To arrange for purchase or for additional information, visit tigers.com/PAWS, email PAWS@tigers.com or call (313) 471-2069.
A limited number of packages are available and delivery times are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tigers return home for a six-game homestand against the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels June 2-8 at Comerica Park. Tickets are available at the Comerica Park Box Office, online at tigers.com and by phone at (866) 66-TIGER (84437).