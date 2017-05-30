Two Legislators Fight Uphill Battle For LGBT Protections In Michigan

(WWJ) A pair of Democratic state lawmakers from the House and Senate repeated their call Tuesday for greater civil rights for the LGBT community.
State Senator Rebekah Warren of Ann Arbor and Kalamazoo House Representative Jon Hoadley and want the same legal protection for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender residents in Michigan as is provided under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.
“This means that no one would be able to be denied housing or a job because they’re lesbian, gay transgender here in Michigan,” Hoadley said.
Democrats have been trying the past two years to keep the LGBT community from being discriminated against for their sexual orientation and gender identity.
Hoadley says in the past it’s been difficult to even get a hearing scheduled.
“We hope that it at least gets a hearing and moves through the process,” Hoadley said. “Because voters want it, business leaders want it, our cities and our counties are responding to the need for this. It’s just our state that is lagging behind.”
The debate has been raging on for three decades, Hoadley said, adding it’s more than time to act.
“It’s pretty clear, especially when you’re talking to younger folks, that we overwhelmingly think treating all folks, including LGBT people, fairly and equally is the right thing to do,” Hoadley said. “So it’s time for this debate to end and to move forward with clear protections by the state.”