2 From Michigan Among Finalists In National Spelling Bee

May 31, 2017 10:57 PM
Filed Under: Spelling Bee

(WWJ) – Two kids from metro Detroit are still in the running to be the C-H-A-M-P at Thursday’s finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Brendan Pawlicki of Shelby Township and Varad Mulay of Novi are among the nearly 300 students who entered this week’s competition. The finals begin 10 a.m.Thursday — with the conclusion by night fall.

Last year’s winners, Jairam Hathwar of Painted Post, N.Y., and Nihar Janga of Houston, fought to a draw after 39 rounds and finally were declared co-champs writes USATODAY.

Afterward, bee officials got feedback from fans, sponsors and other stakeholders on the future of the competition.

“Some people were saying we think co-champions every year is great, don’t change a thing,” Paige Kimble, the bee’s director and the national spelling champion in 1981, told USATODAY. “We had other people who felt strongly that it was not in the best interest of the program to continue to have co-champions. They were encouraging us to put provisions in our rules to make it impossible to have co-champions.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch