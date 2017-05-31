Wojo, Wojo podcast, Detroit Tigers, Tiger Woods

Another Round With Wojo: Detroit Tigers Vs. Tiger Woods, Dangers Lurking In Your Browser History, And More

May 31, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Evan Jankens, Will Burchfield, Wojo

(97.1 The Ticket) The deeper you go into the web world, the weirder your surroundings become. Danger lurks everywhere.

We learned this, among other things, on the second episode of “Another Round With Wojo,” where famed 97.1 The Ticket host Bob Wojnowski spends time with station staffers Evan Jankens and Will Burchfield.

Sadly, Wojo banned all discussion of mom’s panties this time around.

But he did allow discussion of man boobs, public displays of bowel movements, women and sports — and whether you should ever choose one over the other.

And then there’s the importance of clearing your Internet search history. Always.

Let’s just say this week gets so dirty it would make Christina Aguilera blush.

“I come in here innocently to the Ticket and these two …” Wojo says at one point.

Thrown in for extra measure is Wojo’s rant about the Detroit Tigers vs. Tiger Woods, and which one looked more worse for the wear this weekend.

Enjoy —

