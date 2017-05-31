Officials Investigate Burned Mattresses In Northern Michigan

May 31, 2017 10:47 AM

INLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say they discovered about 20 burned mattresses and bedspring frames on state-managed land in northern Michigan.

The state Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers responded to a complaint last week about the burned items in Benzie County’s Inland Township. They’re seeking information from the public about anyone responsible for dumping and burning them.

Metal headboards and footboards also were found and the DNR says the headboards are identical, so someone may recognize them.

The fire from the burned mattresses caused grass and nearby trees to burn, damaging about one-half acre of public land. Conservation Officer Rebecca Hopkins says in a statement that it could have sparked a larger forest fire if conditions had been dryer.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch