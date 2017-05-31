Dingell Advises Trump To Stop Tweeting, Start Acting Presidential

(WWJ) The Mackinac Policy Conference, a place for Michigan business and political leaders get to rub elbows, officially gets under way this afternoon.

One of the early arrivals was Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, who joined WWJ Newsradio 950 live to talk about civility and politics and the investigation into Russian ties to President Donald Trump.

On that front, Dingell advises the president to pivot to advancing a jobs agenda at home.

“People get mad at me (when I say this), people who supported Donald Trump are still supporting him,” she said. “Russia matters and it matters greatly for the security of our country, but take care of our jobs, take care of people in factories. They’re worried about what’s going to happen to their job.”

But in the wake of fiery election rhetoric, can people have a polite conversation when talking about Trump and other political issues? The key to that, Dingell believes, is fostering more personal relationships.

“We need to get to know each other more, if you can develop a relationship, you can develop trust and it’s far more difficult to demonize somebody,” Dingell said.

Dingell says people who supported Trump will continue to support the president and those who are not happy with him need to stay engaged.

For herself, Dingell has graded the man currently in the White House. She won’t use the word “impeach” but says it’s important for the current investigations to play out.

“I think he needs to remember that he’s the president of the United States,” Dingell said, advising Trump to stop Tweeting and start working to develop relationships, first with Republicans then Democrats.