Wanted: Suspect At Large In Farmington Hills Bank Robbery

May 31, 2017 5:40 PM

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Farmington Hills police are looking for tips as they search for a man who robbed a Bank of America branch on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect walked into the business at 25952 Middlebelt, at the intersection of 11 Mile Rd., at around 1:40 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money.

bank robbery suspect Wanted: Suspect At Large In Farmington Hills Bank Robbery

Do you recognize this man? (Photo: Farmington Hills police)

The robber was given some cash before he exited the bank, running southeast toward Kroger, police said. He then left in an unknown direction. No weapon was implied or observed and no one was hurt, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, around 5’6” tall and 240 lbs., with black hair and a full beard. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, a black baseball cap and sunglasses.

Anyone who knows the suspect, who was caught on security camera, or who has any information about this crime is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.

