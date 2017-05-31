GM To Eliminate 2nd Shift At Warren Transmission Plant

DETROIT (WWJ) – Layoffs loom as General Motors has announced coming cuts at a Macomb County plant.
GM says in late June it will reduce operations at its Powertrain Warren Transmission Plant from two production shifts to one.
There are 730 workers, both hourly and salaried at the Warren plant, and WWJ AutoBeat Reporter Jeff Gilbert says there’s no word yet as to how many will be cut. That number will be determined at a later date.
This latest comes as GM has already cut shifts at assembly plants; in Lansing and at Detroit-Hamtramk.
“Recent actions to reduce passenger car production have caused us to adjust transmission production. Starting in late June, Warren transmission operations will operate on one shift, building fewer transmissions each day,” GM said in a statement Wednesday. “This action will help maintain more stable production and provide the smallest impact to plant employment going forward.”
The automaker added that it is not providing additional details on plans at this time “for competitive reasons.”
The Warren plant make six speed transmission for several products and electric drive for the Chezy Volt and hybrid vehicles.
Gilbert reports there’s “a very good possibly” that many workers cut in Warren will be able to get jobs at other GM plants.