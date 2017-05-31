GM To Eliminate 2nd Shift At Warren Transmission Plant

Hit For The Fences Contest - 201797.1 The Ticket and Barrick/ BP Advantage Stores are giving fans a chance to hit for the fences at the ball park on August 30, 2017!

WWJ Weekend Box Office 6/1/17 - Bill Engvall At The Monroe County FairWWJ Newsradio 950's Weekend Box Office presented by AAA opens with your chance to win tickets to see Bill Engvall bring his stand-up comedy tour to the Monroe County Fair on July 31st at 6:30 p.m.

Win Detroit Tigers Tickets On Jamie And Stoney For Law Enforcement Night!Listen for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers for Law Enforcement night at Comerica Park on June 7, 2017!

Win A Chance To Get A Jack Morris Autograph And Detroit Tigers Tickets!Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win an autograph with Jack Morris on June 3, 2017, plus tickets to the game to see the Detroit Tigers take on the White Sox on June 3, 2017.