CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

GM To Eliminate 2nd Shift At Warren Transmission Plant

May 31, 2017 5:13 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Layoffs loom as General Motors has announced coming cuts at a Macomb County plant.

GM says in late June it will reduce operations at its Powertrain Warren Transmission Plant from two production shifts to one.

There are 730 workers, both hourly and salaried at the Warren plant, and WWJ AutoBeat Reporter Jeff Gilbert says there’s no word yet as to how many will be cut. That number will be determined at a later date.

This latest comes as GM has already cut shifts at assembly plants; in Lansing and at Detroit-Hamtramk.

“Recent actions to reduce passenger car production have caused us to adjust transmission production. Starting in late June, Warren transmission operations will operate on one shift, building fewer transmissions each day,” GM said in a statement Wednesday. “This action will help maintain more stable production and provide the smallest impact to plant employment going forward.”

The automaker added that it is not providing additional details on plans at this time “for competitive reasons.”

The Warren plant make six speed transmission for several products and electric drive for the Chezy Volt and hybrid vehicles.

Gilbert reports there’s “a very good possibly” that many workers cut in Warren will be able to get jobs at other GM plants.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch