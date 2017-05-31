CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
How Are Tigers Stacking Up In All-Star Game Voting?

May 31, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: Alex Avila, Miguel Cabrera, MLB All-Star Game, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

For the Tigers, this year’s All-Star Game is shaping up a lot like last year’s.

To wit: Miguel Cabrera is the team’s only representative.

That’s what it looks like through one round of voting, with the ballots set to close on June 29. MLB released its first American League update on Wednesday.

Cabrera, despite a slow start to the season, leads all A.L. first basemen with 326,952 votes. If the results hold, he will start the fourth All-Star Game of his career and his first since 2014.

Elsewhere, the early results look grim for the Tigers. Not a single infielder ranks among the top five vote-getters at his respective position and not a single outfielder ranks among the top 15. Victor Martinez is also outside the top five among designated hitters.

Mike Trout has garnered the most votes in the A.L. with 776,937. His status for the All-Star Game is in doubt, however, after it was announced on Monday that he will miss six to eight weeks with a torn ligament in his thumb.

As far as snubs go for the Tigers, Alex Avila probably deserved a better share of the votes among catchers. He’s hitting .319 with a 1.029 OPS over 34 games. His lack of consistent playing time is the most obvious knock on his early numbers.

Cabrera is vying for the 12th All-Star Game appearance of his decorated career. He’s hitting .261 with five home runs and 22 RBI over 39 games.

This year’s All-Star Game will be played July 11 at Marlins Park. The starters are selected by the fans, the pitchers are selected by the managers, and the reserves are selected by the managers and the players together.

