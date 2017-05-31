CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Jerry Garcia’s Guitar Heads To Auction, Could Fetch $1M

May 31, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: Jerry Garcia

NEW YORK (AP) — A guitar that Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom to Egypt’s Great Pyramids is headed to auction on Wednesday night.

The Grateful Dead frontman’s guitar — named Wolf — will be offered at the Brooklyn Bowl, a bowling alley, restaurant and music venue. The proceeds are earmarked for the Montgomery, Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center.

The guitar is being sold by devoted Deadhead Daniel Pritzker, a philanthropist, musician and film director who bought the instrument in 2002 for $790,000.

It’s predicted that the guitar could fetch over $1 million this time around.

“I’ve been a fan of The Dead since I was a kid, and playing this iconic guitar over the past 15 years has been a privilege,” said Pritzker. “But the time is right for Wolf to do some good.”

SPLC President Richard Cohen said the organization is grateful Pritzker “is willing to part with this piece of music history to support the SPLC’s mission fighting hate and bigotry.”

The auctioneer says Wolf first appeared in a 1973 New York performance the Grateful Dead gave for the Hells Angels.

The instrument bears a devilish looking, cartoon-like image of a wolf’s face — eyes menacingly narrowed, ears pricked up, red tongue hanging out, fangs at the ready.

The 1977 film “The Grateful Dead Movie” was directed by Garcia and features extensive footage of the instrument.

Garcia died in 1995.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

