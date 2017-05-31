Police: Man, Woman Fatally Shot In Detroit Apartment

May 31, 2017 10:29 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – An investigation underway following a double-fatal shooting in Detroit.

Police say it happened overnight in an apartment at Fort St. and Beard St. on the city’s southwest side.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday it remained an active scene with a Detroit police K-9 unit and two Wayne State University Police K-9 units present, along with homicide investigators.

2 shot to death e1496240580720 Police: Man, Woman Fatally Shot In Detroit Apartment

(Photo: Vickie Thomas/WWJ)

Detroit Police Captain Russell Solano, with the Fourth Precinct, talked about the victim’s who were found dead early in the morning.

“We have an adult white female, an adult African-American male…suffered gunshot wounds, both deceased in a second floor apartment in this building,” Solano said. “Right now homicide is here; we’re just beginning to find out who they are. We don’t have positive IDs on them yet.”

Solano said the man, believed to be in his 60s, was shot multiple times and the woman was shot once.

There have been no arrests and there is no information about possible suspects at this time. Solano said they are interviewing witnesses.

Police will be looking at video from multiple surveillance cameras at the entrance to the building on Beard St. The wiring from those cameras, police say, goes directly to the victims’ apartment unit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch