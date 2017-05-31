Police: Man, Woman Fatally Shot In Detroit Apartment

DETROIT (WWJ) – An investigation underway following a double-fatal shooting in Detroit.
Police say it happened overnight in an apartment at Fort St. and Beard St. on the city’s southwest side.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday it remained an active scene with a Detroit police K-9 unit and two Wayne State University Police K-9 units present, along with homicide investigators.
Detroit Police Captain Russell Solano, with the Fourth Precinct, talked about the victim’s who were found dead early in the morning.
“We have an adult white female, an adult African-American male…suffered gunshot wounds, both deceased in a second floor apartment in this building,” Solano said. “Right now homicide is here; we’re just beginning to find out who they are. We don’t have positive IDs on them yet.”
Solano said the man, believed to be in his 60s, was shot multiple times and the woman was shot once.
There have been no arrests and there is no information about possible suspects at this time. Solano said they are interviewing witnesses.
Police will be looking at video from multiple surveillance cameras at the entrance to the building on Beard St. The wiring from those cameras, police say, goes directly to the victims’ apartment unit.