Police: Novi Man, 3-Year-Old Son Drown In Apartment Pool

NOVI (WWJ) – A man and his young son are dead after what police say appears to have been a tragic accident in Novi.

The Novi Police Department is still investigating, and have not released names of the victims, confirmed the deaths occurred in the community pool at the Glens of Northville apartment complex, on Woodland Glen Dr., at 8 Mile Rd. and Meadowbrook, late Tuesday afternoon.

An employee of the complex called 911 at about 4:25 p.m., saying there were two unconscious people in the outdoor pool. EMS arriving on the scene tried CPR but were not able to revive the victims — a 31-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy.

Novi Police Chief David Malloy said the victims were out enjoying the day when the tragedy occurred.

“The dad had taken the child to the pool. They were not intending to swim, they were just going to sit by the pool, and that was evidenced by what we found at the scene,” Malloy said, “and certainly what they were wearing. They were not dressed in swim attire.”

Investigators believe the boy was riding his tricycle around the pool when he fell in, and the man who jumped in to rescue him also drowned.

“He had a little box on the back of it that contained some toys,” Malloy added. “Those toys were also found in the same area of the pool.”

The two were pronounced dead at St. John Providence – Providence Park Hospital’s Novi Campus.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to conduct autopsies on Wednesday.