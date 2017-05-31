Police: Man In Custody After Found In Stolen Car Stabbing Self

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A 62-year-old man is in custody after stabbing himself multiple times while inside a stolen vehicle.
Royal Oak officers responded to a report from Berkley police of a stolen car last seen in their city.
Police found the car in the Meijer parking in Royal Oak.
As police approached they found the suspect stabbing himself in the leg over and over. Police say the man refused to get out of the car and they were forced to break the window in order to help the man.
Several items inside the vehicle were found to have also been stolen from recent break-ins.
The suspect, a parole absconder, remains hospitalized and an investigation continues.