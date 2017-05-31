CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Spartans Kick Off Season Against Bowling Green Sept. 2 At Noon, Host Notre Dame Under The Lights Sept. 23

May 31, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Michigan State, notre dame

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Big Ten Conference and its television broadcast partners announced several game times for the 2017 season on Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan State will kick off the 2017 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at noon in Spartan Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The Spartans will play host to Notre Dame under the lights at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. The game will be broadcast on FOX. It marks the second straight season the two teams will meet in primetime, as MSU defeated the Irish last season at Notre Dame, 36-28. It also marks the third consecutive time MSU and Notre Dame will meet at night in Spartan Stadium (2010, 2012).

MSU’s Homecoming game against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 21 will begin at either 3:30 or 4 p.m. (TV network to be announced at a later date).

The Oct. 28 game at Northwestern will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2; the game time will be announced at a later date.

 

2017 MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 2: BOWLING GREEN, 12 p.m. (ESPNU)
Sept. 9: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 16: Bye
Sept. 23: NOTRE DAME, 8 p.m. (FOX)
Sept. 30: IOWA
Oct. 7: at Michigan
Oct. 14: at Minnesota
Oct. 21: INDIANA, 3:30/4 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 28: at Northwestern, TBA (ESPN/ESPN2)
Nov. 4: PENN STATE
Nov. 11: at Ohio State
Nov. 18: MARYLAND
Nov. 25: at Rutgers

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch