Detroit Teens Charged As Adults In Mini Crime Spree, Shootout With Police At CVS

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Detroit teens have been charged as adults in a trio of armed robberies that led to a shootout with police.

According to authorities, 16-year-old Laron Deshawn Walker and 16-year-old Corey Vernell Christopher, both of Detroit, wore black masks when they robbed a 25-year-old man at gunpoint outside a CVS Pharmacy, in the 10000 block of West McNichols, early in the morning of May 25. They then robbed a 62-year-old man, prosecutors allege, pushing him into the CVS.

Once inside the store, police said the two disarmed a security guard before turning their gun on customers and store employees, demanding money from the cash registers, and forcing everyone to the back of the store.

When police arrived on the scene, it is alleged that the teens fired multiple shots at officers.

Prosecutors say Walker was wounded when the police returned fire. He dropped his weapon as he fell to the ground, was arrested and taken to local hospital for treatment. Christopher was also taken into custody at the scene.

No officers, employees or customers were injured.

Both Walker and Christopher are charged as adults by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office with the following: eight counts of armed robbery; eight counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery; one count of kidnapping; one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping; two counts of assaulting/resisting and obstructing an officer; and nine counts of felony firearm.

In addition, Walker is charged with two counts of assault with Intent to murder and two additional counts of felony firearm.

Walker was arraigned in the hospital Thursday and will be remanded to jail without bond following his release. Christopher was arraigned in 36th District court and received a $1 cash/surety bond.

A probable cause conference in the case was scheduled for June 7 and a preliminary examination for June 12.