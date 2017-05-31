CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Detroit Teens Charged As Adults In Mini Crime Spree, Shootout With Police At CVS

May 31, 2017 4:52 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Detroit teens have been charged as adults in a trio of armed robberies that led to a shootout with police.

According to authorities, 16-year-old Laron Deshawn Walker and 16-year-old Corey Vernell Christopher, both of Detroit, wore black masks when they robbed a 25-year-old man at gunpoint outside a CVS Pharmacy, in the 10000 block of West McNichols, early in the morning of May 25. They then robbed a 62-year-old man, prosecutors allege, pushing him into the CVS.

Once inside the store, police said the two disarmed a security guard before turning their gun on customers and store employees, demanding money from the cash registers, and forcing everyone to the back of the store.

When police arrived on the scene, it is alleged that the teens fired multiple shots at officers.

Prosecutors say Walker was wounded when the police returned fire. He dropped his weapon as he fell to the ground, was arrested and taken to local hospital for treatment. Christopher was also taken into custody at the scene.

No officers, employees or customers were injured.

Both Walker and Christopher are charged as adults by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office with the following: eight counts of armed robbery; eight counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery; one count of kidnapping; one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping; two counts of assaulting/resisting and obstructing an officer; and nine counts of felony firearm.

In addition, Walker is charged with two counts of assault with Intent to murder and two additional counts of felony firearm.

Walker was arraigned in the hospital Thursday and will be remanded to jail without bond following his release. Christopher was arraigned in 36th District court and received a $1 cash/surety bond.

A probable cause conference in the case was scheduled for June 7 and a preliminary examination for June 12.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch