Woman Leads Police On Chase, Strikes Officer With Vehicle

May 31, 2017 8:34 PM
Filed Under: police chase, waterford

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A 34-year-old woman has been arrested after leading police on a car chase and later striking an officer northwest of Detroit.

Waterford Township police say another officer tried to stop the woman early Wednesday morning after receiving a report that she had followed a 17-year-old girl from CVS to her home.

According to police once at the teen’s home — the woman got out of her car and went into the teen’s backyard.

The woman eventually was stopped by a second officer who ordered her from the car. Police say she accelerated, striking the officer who fired eight shots into the car — and taking off with the officer on the hood of her car.

She continued driving until she was stopped at a dead end and ran away. She later was found hiding nearby.

She suffered an arm wound, but police aren’t sure if she was shot. The officer struck by the car was treated at a hospital and released.

The incident is under investigation.

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

