Bob Seger Announces Full Tour Date Schedule

(WWJ) First, the world thought he was retiring … then they had to think again: Bob Seger announced Thursday he’s going on a full North American Tour starting Aug. 24.
Arena and amphitheater dates are scheduled in Boston, Detroit, Columbus, Atlanta and Dallas. Additional dates and venues to be announced include Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and more.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of the highly-anticipated show at Pine Knob selling out in 9 minutes during the pre-sale.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 9. Bob Seger fan club members will have special access to purchase tickets in advance on the Tuesday before each scheduled on-sale. To become a Bullet Club member, visit BobSeger.com. Tickets can be purchased at BobSeger.com and LiveNation.com.
Special guest includes Nancy Wilson of Heart on select dates.
Just this week Seger’s GREATEST HITS album was certified diamond by the RIAA for achieving 10 million units sold in the U.S.
In 2015, Seger was honored with Billboard’s “Legend of Live” award at the 12th annual Billboard Touring Conference & Awards for his significant and lasting impact on the touring industry.
BOB SEGER & THE SILVER BULLET BAND
2017 RUNAWAY TOUR
Show Date City Venue On Sale Date Fan Club Pre-Sale
Aug 24 Toledo, OH Huntington Center June 9 Jun 6
Aug 26 Moline, IL iWireless Center June 9 Jun 6
Aug 30 Green Bay, WI Resch Center June 9 Jun 6
Sep 2 Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center June 16 Jun 13
Sep 7 Saginaw, MI Dow Event Center June 9 Jun 6
Sep 9 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre SOLD OUT SOLD OUT
Sep 12 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena June 16 Jun 13
Sep 14 Boston, MA TD Garden June 23 Jun 20
Sep 16 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun June 9 Jun 6
Sep 19 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena June 9 Jun 6
Sep 21 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena June 16 Jun 13
Sep 23 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills June 9 Jun 6
Sep 28 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena June 16 Jun 13
Sep 30 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena June 16 Jun 13
Oct 5 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena June 16 Jun 13
Oct 7 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena June 9 Jun 6
Oct 10 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena June 16 Jun 13
Oct 12 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center June 16 Jun 13
Oct 14 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center June 16 Jun 13
Oct 19 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion June 16 Jun 13
Oct 21 Dallas, TX Ford Center at The Star June 23 Jun 20
Oct 24 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center June 23 Jun 20
Oct 26 Denver, CO Pepsi Center June 23 Jun 20
Oct 28 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena June 23 Jun 20