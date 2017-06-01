CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Browns Trade LB Demario Davis To Jets For DB Calvin Pryor

June 1, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Calvin Pryor, cleveland browns, Demario Davis, new york jets

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Linebacker Demario Davis is on his way back to the New York Jets after the Cleveland Browns traded him for safety Calvin Pryor.

Davis spent four seasons with the Jets. He signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Cleveland as an unrestricted free agent before the 2016 season. He made 15 starts and the 28-year-old finished second on the team with 99 tackles and two sacks last season.

Davis was drafted by the Jets in the third round in 2012. He made 51 starts with the Jets before leaving.

Pryor is a former first-round pick from Louisville. He made 38 starts for the Jets over three seasons, recording 184 tackles and two interceptions. He made 15 starts last season and finished with 60 tackles.

Browns vice president of football operations Sashi Brown describes Pryor as a player with upside.”
___
AP NFL website: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

