Chris Cornell’s Widow: ‘Several Unanswered Questions’ Remain Surrounding Singer’s Death

DETROIT (WWJ) – Chris Cornell’s widow says she’s grateful for the support her family has received in the wake of the Soundgarden frontman’s death in Detroit last month, but she still doesn’t know what caused him to hang himself.

Vicky Karayiannis, who also goes by Vicky Cornell, said in a statement Thursday that she’s still awaiting toxicology reports she hopes will clarify the circumstances around her late husband’s apparent suicide.

“We still have several unanswered questions about what led to his death,” she said.

Cornell family attorney Kirk Pasich claims Detroit legal officials have denied his Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for police and toxicology reports because the investigation remains open.

Thank you all for your love and support during this devastating time as our family processes the tragic loss of our beloved @chriscornell — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) May 29, 2017

“As such they believe that the release of any information at this time, including the records identified in your request, would compromise and/or interfere with their investigation,” Pasich said the reply from the Detroit Law Department stated, according to a Rolling Stone report.

Cornell was pronounced dead May 18 when he was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit, just a couple of hours after performing a sold-out concert at the Fox Theatre.

An autopsy conducted by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded the 52-year-old singer-songwriter’s death was suicide by hanging.

Cornell’s family had previously denied that he intended to committed suicide, blaming his death on Cornell taking took many Ativan pills, which he was prescribed for anxiety.

“When we spoke after the show, I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different,” Karayiannis wrote, days following his death. “When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him. What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details. I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life.”

On Twitter over the weekend, Karayiannis denied information allegedly included in a police report leaked to the Detroit News that her husband’s last words to her were “I’m very tired.” Also in a tweet, she thanked fans for their support.

[Chris Cornell’s Widow Pens Emotional Letter: ‘I’m Sorry You Were Alone’]