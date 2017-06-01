FBI: Girl Molested By Stranger In Crowd At Memorial Day Ceremony

WASHINGTON (WWJ/AP) – FBI officials are searching for a man they say inappropriately touched a girl during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

The agency reports that, at around 11 a.m. Monday, the suspect repeatedly “engaged in illicit sexual contact” with the minor victim as they stood in a crow during during a wreath-laying event.

The man and the child did not know each other, officials said. They did not say did not say where the child was from.

The FBI released a photo of a man on Wednesday and asked that anyone with information about him contact authorities. The man is described as Hispanic, around 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall and between 50 and 60 years old. He has spiky, gray and black hair and, at the time of the incident, was wearing a blue or grey short-sleeved shirt and dark blue shorts.

Hundreds of people were at Washington D.C.’s Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day observances, which included an address from President Donald Trump.

Anyone who knows the man in the photo or who has any information that could help with this investigation should contact the FBI’s Washington field office at 202-278-2000. The public can also submit tips online at this link.

