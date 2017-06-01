Instagram Model Laci Kay Somers Denies She Was With Tiger Woods Before Arrest [PHOTOS]

June 1, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Laci Kay Somers, Tiger Woods

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

By now you have heard about Tiger Woods and his arrest early Monday morning.

The questions that everyone wants to know: Where was Woods coming from and what was he doing?

One thing that we do know now is that Tiger wasn’t with Instagram model Laci Kay Somers, according to TMZ.com.

Laci tells TMZ … multiple reports claiming she was in Florida Sunday night with Tiger are completely false. She insists she was in L.A. all weekend with her mom, and more to the point … she’s NEVER met Tiger.

Fact is, Laci fits the mold — smoking hot blonde a la Tiger’s current squeeze Kristin Smith … not to mention Lindsey Vonn and Elin Nordegren. However, the model, who has 8 million IG followers, says she has zero history with him … no phone calls, no texts, no sliding up in the DMs.

No one knows how the rumor was started, but in 2017 rumors are started at the blink of an eye — most often via social media.

😎 Where are my followers from? #california @imlacikaysomers 👻LaciKaySomersXo

A post shared by Laci Kay Somers (@lacikaysomers) on

Strongest mindset 🙌🏼✔️ – Don't forget to turn on my post notifications

A post shared by Laci Kay Somers (@lacikaysomers) on

Woods’ current girlfriend Kristin Smith was allegedly shopping when she found out that he had been arrested.

Tonight was cute @jacksonheller was back in TX for 5 min 🖤

A post shared by Kristin Dodson Smith (@dodsonsmith) on

🖤less

A post shared by Kristin Dodson Smith (@dodsonsmith) on

After watching the arrest video, which is linked above, it’s amazing to me that Woods was able to start the car let alone be able to drive it at all.

