Paige Spiranac Will Have Make You Think Twice About Your Swing In New Video [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

Golf Digest’s Facebook page gained a lot of attention Thursday afternoon thanks to golfer Paige Spiranac.

Spiranac answered questions for golf fans while she was on the range at the ShopRite LPGA event.

She answered questions about how to hit a knock down shot, the difference between her swing and others as well as why she started golfing. She also talked about suffering not one — but two — broken knee caps while she was a gymnast.

If you are trying to improve your swing, I highly suggest watching a LPGA event because those women are so fluid with their swings they actually make the game look easy.

Spiranac got national attention because of her Instagram account and rightfully so. She now has 1 million followers because of some of the posts you can see below.

After watching the videos, do you still feel good about your swing?