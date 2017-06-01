Paige Spiranac Will Have Make You Think Twice About Your Swing In New Video [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
Golf Digest’s Facebook page gained a lot of attention Thursday afternoon thanks to golfer Paige Spiranac.
Spiranac answered questions for golf fans while she was on the range at the ShopRite LPGA event.
She answered questions about how to hit a knock down shot, the difference between her swing and others as well as why she started golfing. She also talked about suffering not one — but two — broken knee caps while she was a gymnast.
If you are trying to improve your swing, I highly suggest watching a LPGA event because those women are so fluid with their swings they actually make the game look easy.
Spiranac got national attention because of her Instagram account and rightfully so. She now has 1 million followers because of some of the posts you can see below.
I have always had a lot of movement in my swing. Because of my squat motion on my downswing I will always have some movement but I'm trying to stabilize and sync up my upper body and lower. Swipe to see the "stop drill" I do during every practice because it helps me feel connected. This is a great drill for everyone! Much harder than it looks haha. Also follow me on the @18birdiesapp where I post about my practice and rounds. Plus you can compete against me! #nationalgolfday💚
I was going back and forth if I should post this because it's "too sexy" and I was worried I would be called all types of mean names. And then I realized that I'm proud of my body, who I am, and I'm confident in my skin. Last year I was so worried about everyone's opinion of myself but this year I'm going to do what makes me happy. What I wear does not define who I am, my playing ability, or my morals. I know I will never be everyone's cup of tea but I want to stay true to myself. I'm finally confident in my own skin and proud of the person I've become. I'm allowed to be sexy, smart, successful, and strong. #happy #confidenceissexy #loveyourbody #loveyourself #positivevibes
Hitting my #fitness hard in the off season before I start competing again! 💪🏻 Every sport has its own unique balance of strength, endurance, and technique, golf included. Although it might seem like it's all skill, you still have to be able to walk on average 7-10miles while swinging hard and keeping your focus. I typically do 6 days of cardio and 4 days of lifting on top of my on course work. I love that so many more #golfers are training like athletes now!
After watching the videos, do you still feel good about your swing?