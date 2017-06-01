Square Lake Road Closed At I-75 This Weekend For Bridge Demolition

June 1, 2017 5:40 PM

TROY (WWJ) – A road closure in Oakland County this weekend is part of a major project to modernize I-75.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says crews will be closing Square Lake Road in both directions at southbound I-75 for bridge removal starting at 10 p.m. Friday, June 2. The roadway is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, June 5.

It’s another step in the ongoing $91.8 million investment to reconstruct I-75 between South Boulevard and Coolidge Highway in Oakland County that MDOT says will enhance safety and improve traffic flow.

During the closure, traffic on eastbound Square Lake Road will be detoured using northbound Adams Road to eastbound South Boulevard, then southbound Coolidge Highway back to Square Lake Road. Westbound traffic will be detoured via northbound Coolidge Highway to westbound South Boulevard, then southbound Adams Road back to Square Lake Road. [View the project map on Mi Drive].

Currently, both directions of I-75 are maintained on the northbound side of the freeway between Coolidge Highway and Auburn Road, with two lanes open in each direction.

By 5 a.m. Monday, MDOT says Square Lake is expected to have one lane open in each direction under I-75.

Construction is weather dependent. Always tune to WWJ Newsradio 950 during traffic and weather on the 8s, and check MiDrive app, Michigan.gov/drive and Twitter for current information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch