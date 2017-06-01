Square Lake Road Closed At I-75 This Weekend For Bridge Demolition

TROY (WWJ) – A road closure in Oakland County this weekend is part of a major project to modernize I-75.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says crews will be closing Square Lake Road in both directions at southbound I-75 for bridge removal starting at 10 p.m. Friday, June 2. The roadway is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, June 5.
It’s another step in the ongoing $91.8 million investment to reconstruct I-75 between South Boulevard and Coolidge Highway in Oakland County that MDOT says will enhance safety and improve traffic flow.
During the closure, traffic on eastbound Square Lake Road will be detoured using northbound Adams Road to eastbound South Boulevard, then southbound Coolidge Highway back to Square Lake Road. Westbound traffic will be detoured via northbound Coolidge Highway to westbound South Boulevard, then southbound Adams Road back to Square Lake Road. [View the project map on Mi Drive].
Currently, both directions of I-75 are maintained on the northbound side of the freeway between Coolidge Highway and Auburn Road, with two lanes open in each direction.
By 5 a.m. Monday, MDOT says Square Lake is expected to have one lane open in each direction under I-75.
Construction is weather dependent. Always tune to WWJ Newsradio 950 during traffic and weather on the 8s, and check MiDrive app, Michigan.gov/drive and Twitter for current information.