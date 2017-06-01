Fire Does Damage To Thai Massage Parlor In Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – No one was hurt, but a fire caused some major damage to a massage parlor in Farmington Hills.
Fire officials say they received 911 calls at around 11 a.m. Thursday from people passing by Body and Soul Thai Massage on Northwestern Highway — saying they saw smoke coming from the roof of the building.
“We responded with 18 firefighters from four of our five fire stations, and on our arrival we found a working fire in the attic,” said Farmington Hills Fire Chief Jon Unrue. “We confirmed that all four employees were outside of the building, and we made a quick an aggressive interior attack and brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.”
Unrue said those four employees were inside the building when the fire started, but they self-evacuated before fire crews arrived.
“There were no injuries to either civilians or firefighters,” he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.