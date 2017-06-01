Fire Does Damage To Thai Massage Parlor In Farmington Hills

June 1, 2017 3:18 PM

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – No one was hurt, but a fire caused some major damage to a massage parlor in Farmington Hills.

Fire officials say they received 911 calls at around 11 a.m. Thursday from people passing by Body and Soul Thai Massage on Northwestern Highway — saying they saw smoke coming from the roof of the building.

“We responded with 18 firefighters from four of our five fire stations, and on our arrival we found a working fire in the attic,” said Farmington Hills Fire Chief Jon Unrue. “We confirmed that all four employees were outside of the building, and we made a quick an aggressive interior attack and brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.”

Unrue said those four employees were inside the building when the fire started, but they self-evacuated before fire crews arrived.

“There were no injuries to either civilians or firefighters,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch