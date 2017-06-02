Audition for ‘Survivor’ at CBS 62’s Open Casting Call!

Do you think you have what it takes to be on Survivor? To compete against other eager contestants in an exotic location for the chance to be crowned the ultimate Survivor? You’re in luck!



CBS 62 is holding an open casting call for Survivor, Thursday, June 15th, from 3-7pm, at Gardner White Furniture in Auburn Hills.

This will be the ONLY open casting call in Metro Detroit for 2017!

Gardner White Furniture is located at:

4445 N. Atlantic Blvd

Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Interested competitors, ages 18 and older, are invited to audition at the open call on June 15th. Photo ID required upon arrival. Please bring your signed Video Release Form to your audition.



Please find the SURVIVOR Eligibility Requirements Here

Please find the SURVIVOR Video Release Form Here

**PLUS – join CBS 62 as we team up with Forgotten Harvest to fight hunger! Bring a non-perishable item with you to the Casting Call and help feed the hungry. CLICK HERE for food donation guidelines**

Tweet or Instagram from the casting call and use #CBS62Casting. We’ll quote you in our social media round-up after the event, and feature it in a post right here on CBSDetroit.com! Check out some of the fun we had at our last Survivor Casting Call!