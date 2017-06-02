Tips Still Coming In 6 Months Since Danielle Stislicki Disappeared

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – It remains an open investigation now six months since Danielle Stislicki went missing.

Police say they receive tips regularly, with fliers posted across metro Detroit with a reward of up to $129,000 up for grabs in the case.

The 29-year-old Farmington Hills woman was last as she left her job at MetLife on Telegraph Rd., north of 10 Mile, in Southfield at around 5 p.m. Dec. 2.

It’s believed Stislicki, who went by “Dani,” planned to meet up with a friend for dinner that night — but she never showed up.

Stislicki’s Jeep was found a day later, parked outside her home at the Independence Green apartments in the area of Halsted and Grand Rivers. The vehicle was locked, police said, and Stislicki’s purse — along with her ID and credit cards — was found inside.

Although police found no signs of a struggle, Ann Stislicki said she suspects that her daughter was abducted.

“Our concern is that Danielle is somewhere being held, not by her choice, and wants to come home — and we want to bring her home,” she said, at a December news conference.

A couple of months later, a Berkley home was searched, but no arrests were made.

In March, police said the investigation was “going in the right direction” although no suspects have been named. Police said no additional information will be released regarding the specifics of the case in order to maintain “the integrity of the investigation.”

Anyone who may have been in the area of Stislicki’s workplace or her apartment the evening she went missing is asked to try to recall if they spotted Stislicki’s vehicle — a dark gray Jeep Renegade, mud-covered on the bottom half — on the road, where, and at what time. Also, was she alone in the vehicle? And in what state did she appear?

Investigators want to speak to:

Anyone who may have seen Stislicki and/or her Jeep leaving the Met Life office parking lot on Dec. 2.

Anyone who may have seen Stislicki and/or her Jeep arriving at her apartment complex between 5 p.m. on Dec. 2nd and 6 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Anyone who may have seen Stislicki any time between 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 when her Jeep was found.

Stislicki is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, about 123 pounds, with brown wavy medium-length hair. She was wearing jeans, a black zip-up shirt, a sky blue Eddie Bauer 3-in-1 jacket and burgundy boots. She has no known mental health issues.

About a dozen law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Secret Service, are now involved in the investigation.

Anyone who may have seen this missing woman or who has any information should call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk immediately at 248-871-2610. Tipsters may remain anonymous. Crash rewards will be paid upon an arrest in the case.