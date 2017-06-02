Dems Eyeing Governorship Seek Lessons From 2014, 2016 Losses

June 2, 2017 11:49 PM

MACKINAC ISLAND (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidates and contenders who might join the race say they want to take lessons learned from the party’s disappointing losses in Michigan’s last two election cycles and use them to win in 2018.

For former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer, that means taking no voter or community for granted.

Abdul El-Sayed, the ex-director of Detroit’s health department, says Democrats need someone who has a message and believes in it.

Attorney and University of Michigan regent Mark Bernstein, who may join Whitmer and El-Sayed in the field, says voters are sick of hearing the “same stuff” from candidates.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder cannot run again, and Democrats could be poised to make gains in 2018. They worked the crowd at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference in recent days.

 

