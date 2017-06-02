Police: Detroit Woman Robs Bank, Buys Crab Legs For Barbecue

LIVONIA (WWJ) – A Detroit woman is behind bars after police say she robbed a bank and spent some of the money on fancy food for a party.
Livonia police say 25-year-old Chloe Adams, walked into a Citizens Bank branch, on 5 Mile Road, east of Middlebelt in Livonia, at about 11:30 a.m. on May 27 and handed a note to the teller demanding money or else “things could get bloody.”
Police said she left with some cash and no one was hurt.
Following her arrest a few days later, Adams allegedly confessed to the crime, admitting she used some of the $10,000 she stole to buy crab legs for a barbecue she hosted Memorial Day weekend. Adams also told police she paid on a delinquent car loan, spent some cash to travel to Chicago and bought some Air Jordan shoes.
Adams was arraigned in Livonia’s 16th District Court Thursday on one count of bank robbery.
Bond was set at $1 million cash or surety. A probable cause hearing in the case was scheduled for June 8 and preliminary exam for June 15.
Adams faces up to life in prison if convicted.