Police: Detroit Woman Robs Bank, Buys Crab Legs For Barbecue

June 2, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: bank robbery, detroit, Livonia
chloe adams Police: Detroit Woman Robs Bank, Buys Crab Legs For Barbecue

Chloe Adams (Photo: Livonia police)

LIVONIA (WWJ) – A Detroit woman is behind bars after police say she robbed a bank and spent some of the money on fancy food for a party.

Livonia police say 25-year-old Chloe Adams, walked into a Citizens Bank branch, on 5 Mile Road, east of Middlebelt in Livonia, at about 11:30 a.m. on May 27 and handed a note to the teller demanding money or else “things could get bloody.”

Police said she left with some cash and no one was hurt.

Following her arrest a few days later, Adams allegedly confessed to the crime, admitting she used some of the $10,000 she stole to buy crab legs for a barbecue she hosted Memorial Day weekend. Adams also told police she paid on a delinquent car loan, spent some cash to travel to Chicago and bought some Air Jordan shoes.

Adams was arraigned in Livonia’s 16th District Court Thursday on one count of bank robbery.

Bond was set at $1 million cash or surety. A probable cause hearing in the case was scheduled for June 8 and preliminary exam for June 15.

Adams faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch