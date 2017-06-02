Family Pleads For Tips In Case Of Man Shot 25 Times In Front Of 5-Year-Old Daughter

DETROIT (WWJ) – The grieving family of a murdered Detroit man is reaching out to the public for help to find his killer

At around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 25-year-old Jesse Armstrong, also known as “J Hood”, was shot 25 times in front of his 5-year-old daughter, according to Crime Stoppers.

It happened on the front porch of his home in the 1000 block of Waterman, near Lafayette, on the city’s southwest side.

Police said a passenger got out of a black car — either a Ford Fusion or Dodge Avenger — and began shooting. He was described as a white male, around 5’5” tall, wearing dark clothing, and armed with a 9-millimeter pistol.

The victim’s sister, 28-year-old Emmy Armstrong, says she can’t imagine who would want to kill him.

“Everybody loved Jesse,” she told WWJ’s Chrystal Knight. “I go to gas stations, yesterday I went to a gas station and the guy noticed the Crime Stoppers picture in my window and he was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’ He was like, ‘That boy didn’t deserve that.'”

Speaking through tears, Emmy Armstrong said her brother’s death has been a nightmare for their entire family.

“He has a 6-year-old daughter; she misses him. He didn’t deserve this and his daughter shouldn’t have to grow up without him. It’s just not fair.”

As an investigation continues, Crimes Stoppers has announced reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). All tips and rewards through Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.