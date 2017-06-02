FBI Raids Dearborn Home In Connection With National Security Investigation

DEARBORN (WWJ) – FBI agents were seen removing boxes from a Dearborn home during an evening raid.
Federal agents acknowledged they were involved in the search late Thursday on Johnson St., near Ford Rd. and Schaefer, although they didn’t provide any details.
A source talking to WWJ Newsradio 950’s Jon Hewett the raid was connection to an investigation involving “national security,” but would not say if anyone was arrested.
The Detroit Free Press reported the raid involved an incident that “apparently happened out of state” in which suspects were tracked to the Detroit area.
FBI spokesman Tim Wiley said there’s no threat to public safety, according to the Associated Press.
Authorities are expected to release more information about the case at a later time.
