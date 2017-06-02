‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: Orgs Making An Impact Across Metro Detroit

From lifting women out of poverty in Detroit, to helping families in need of shelter, to guiding people along as we celebrate our past, to providing sick children with a once in a life time dreams, “Michigan Matters” highlights four organizations making a difference.

Amy Tattrie Loepp and Jessica Bell discussed their organization — Impact 100 Oakland County — which is made up of women from the community working together to help other organizations with funding and other things in Metro Detroit.

They appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of “Michigan Matters” and shared how their new organization is already making a difference.

Then Carol Goss, Founder of Warrior Women Against Poverty, appeared to update how African American women are teaming up along with COTS to help families in need find shelter.

Robert Bury, Executive Director of the Detroit Historical Society, discussed how his institution is making a difference as it talks about the past and present. He also discusses its presentation about the 1967 civil uprising in Detroit and its place in the Motor City’s history.

And Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson along with George Miller, Executive Director of The Rainbow Connection, appear to discuss how the organization started by Patterson decades ago to commemorate the death of his best friend and son who perished in a plane crash, has grown and given away thousands of wishes to sick children.

