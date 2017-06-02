Tips Sought In Case Of Missing 25-Year-Old Detroit Woman

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for tips in the case of a missing 25-year-old woman.
Lindsay Tukes was last seen by her mother leaving their home in the 5900 block of John R. Rd. at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
Police say she is in good physical but poor mental condition and is considered a “serious missing” person.
Tukes is described as a black female, 5’4” tall and around 110 lbs. with black short hair and green eyes. A description of her clothing at the time of her disappearance was not provided.
Anyone who has seen this missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5351 or 313-596-1616.