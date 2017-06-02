CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

National Doughnut Day: Police Departments Rejoice

June 2, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: National Doughnut Day, police

CBS Local– It’s National Doughnut Day! Naturally, police departments across the country are celebrating accordingly.

But what is the impetus behind the stereotype for the law enforcement infatuation with doughnuts?

Well, according to todayifoundout.com, the connections started as far back as the 1950’s, though it wasn’t something the general public used regularly. With the odd-timed shifts that police offers have to work, especially overnights, doughnut shops were the first establishments to be open 24 hours. Until recently, where there are multiple options at any time of the night, there hadn’t been much of anything to choose from.

As for the word doughnut, many people assume to spell it “donut” as in “Dunkin Donuts”.

Another fun doughnut fact, no one knows quite for sure why there are doughnut holes. There’s a tall tale from an old sailor Hanson Gregory who claims to have invented it when he was 16 years old in 1847. A plaque commemorates the claim in Rockport, Maine.

Happy National Doughnut Day, and don’t forget to celebrate.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch